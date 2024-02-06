Open Menu

Pakistan Earns US $280m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-Nov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan earns US $280m from travel services' export in Jul-Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan earned US $280.981 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a decrease of 19.03 percent as compared to the US $347.001 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 19.80 per cent, from US $344.211 million last year to US $276.071 million during July-November 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 372.

48 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 83.25 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 22.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 75.99 per cent, from US$ 2.790 million to US$ 4.910 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-November 2023 were recorded at US$ 2,986.26 million against the exports of US$ 3.089.23 million in July-November 2022, showing a decrease of 3.33 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 20.67 per cent, growing from US$ 3,406.30 million last year to US$ 4,110.33 million during the months under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

6 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

15 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

16 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business