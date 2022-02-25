UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $282m From Travel Services' Export In 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $282.010 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first six months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 25.82 percent as compared to the US $224.140 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 25.79 percent, from the US $223.330 million last year to the US $280.920 million during July-December 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure rose by 78.02 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 5.35 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 26.

13 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also grew by 34.57 percent, from the US $ 0.810 million to the US $ 1.090 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first six months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- December (2021-22) were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million in July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent.

The imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.

>