Pakistan Earns US $315m From Travel Services' Export In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Pakistan earned US $315.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first seven months of the current financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $315.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first seven months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 13.67 percent as compared to the US $277.146 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 13.71 percent, from the US $276.006 million last year to the US $313.840 million during July-January 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 72.73 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 0.15 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 13.

83 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also grew by 4.39 percent, from the US $ 1.140 million to the US $ 1.190 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 18.82 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- January (2021-22) were recorded at $3944.91 million against the exports of $3320.17 million in July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 18.82 percent.

The imports also rose by 39.49 percent by growing from $4426.30 million last year to $6174.42 million during the period under review.

