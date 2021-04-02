Pakistan earns US $ 344 m by exporting transport services in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 344.790 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 28.18 percent as compared to US $ 480.080 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 52.34 percent, by going up from US $ 33.720 million last year to US $ 51.370 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 76.91 percent from US $14.940 million last year to US $ 26.430 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 32.80 percent from US $ 18.780 million to US $ 24.940 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport however witnessed decrease of 33.

80 percent by going down from US $ 417.480 million last year to US $ 276.360 million during July-January (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 34.23 percent, from US $ 274.900 million to US $ 180.800 million, whereas the exports of freight services rose by 45.18 percent, from US $ 14.430million to US $ 20.950 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 41.78 percent from US $ 128.150 million to US $ 74.178 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 54.93 percent by going down from US $ 23.720 million to US $ 10.690 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 68.63 percent, from US $ 23.720 million to US $ 7.440 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services however witnessed increase of 23.45 percent, from US $ 5.160 million to US $ 6.370 million, the data revealed.

