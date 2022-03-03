UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $365 Million By Exporting Transport Services In 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan earns US $365 million by exporting transport services in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $365.975 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first six months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows growth of 18.46 percent as compared to $308.940 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 4.37 percent, by going up from $42.830 million last year to $44.700 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 70.29 percent from $18.140 million last year to $30.890 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however decrease by 44.07 percent from $24.690 million to $13.810 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 22.

88 percent by going up from $251.220 million last year to $308.695 million during July-December (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 29.33 percent, from $162.440 million to $210.090 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 16.99 percent, from $17.250 million to $14.320 million, in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 17.83 percent from $71.530 million to $84.285 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 3.58 percent by going down from $9.210 million to $8.880 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 71.24 percent, from $6.050 million to $1.740 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 34.86 percent, from $5.680 million to $3.700 million, the data revealed.

