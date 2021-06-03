Pakistan earns US $384m from travel services exports in 3 quarters

Pakistan earned US $384.190 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $384.190 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21.

This shows decrease of 9.82 percent as compared to US $426.030 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services decreased by 9.24 percent, from US $ 421.620 million last year to US $ 382.680 million during July-March (2020-21).

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure however witnessed increase of 6.36 percent while the education related expenditure decreased by 6.60 percent.

In addition, the other personal services also decreased by 9.34 percent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed decline of 93.

86 and 9.22 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also dipped by 65.76 percent, from US $ 4.410 million to US $1.510 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) decreased by 52.37 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2020-21, services exports however increased by 0.61 percent, whereas imports reduced by 20.42 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $ 4.371 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $ 4.345 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $ 5.734 billion as against the imports of US $ 7.206 billion, the data revealed.

