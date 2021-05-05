UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earns US $ 389m By Exporting Transport Services In 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan earns US $ 389m by exporting transport services in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 389.834 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 29.26 percent as compared to US $551.070 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 34.90 percent, by going up from US $ 40.400 million last year to US $ 54.500 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 61.28 percent from US $17.690 million last year to US $ 28.530 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 14.35 percent from US $ 22.710 million to US $ 25.970 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport however witnessed decrease of 34.

01 percent by going down from US $ 478.190 million last year to US $ 315.554 million during July-February (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 35.59 percent, from US $ 315.660 million to US $ 203.320 million, whereas the exports of freight services rose by 33.93 percent, from US $ 16.740 million to US $ 22.420 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 38.39 percent from US $ 145.790 million to US $ 89.814 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 50.98 percent by going down from US $ 26.440 million to US $ 12.960 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 63.65 percent, from US $ 26.440 million to US $ 9.610 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services however witnessed increase of 12.91 percent, from US $ 6.040 million to US $ 6.820 million, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

36 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.