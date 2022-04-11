Pakistan earns US $434 million by exporting transport services in 7 months

Pakistan earned US $434.015 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $434.015 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows growth of 23.32 percent as compared to $351.935 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 29.62 percent, by going up from $51.680 million last year to $66.990 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 96.03 percent from $19.640 million last year to $38.500 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however decrease by 11.08 percent from $32.040 million to $28.490 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 24.

78 percent by going up from $283.195 million last year to $353.375 million during July-January (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 27.63 percent, from $182.320 million to $232.690 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 4.93 percent, from $19.060 million to $18.120 million, in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 25.36 percent from $81.815 million to $102.656 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 11.51 percent by going down from $10.690 million to $9.460 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 73.25 percent, from $7.440 million to $1.990 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 34.22 percent, from $6.370 million to $4.190 million, the data revealed.