UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earns US $ 452 Million By Exporting Transport Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan earns US $ 452 million by exporting transport services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 452.060 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 9.08 percent as compared to US $ 497.210 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 4.22 percent by going down from US $ 424.920 million last year to US $ 406.970 million during July-January (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 5.71 percent, from US $ 252.360 million to US $ 266.760 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 10.29 percent, from US $ 10.980 million to US $ 12.110 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 20.72 percent from US $ 128.100 million during the period under review to US $161.

580 million last year.

The exports of sea transport services declined by 62.42 percent, by going down from US $ 43.130 million last year to US $ 16.210 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed decrease of 22.46 percent by declining from US $ 11.710 million last year to US $ 9.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also decreased by 77.31 percent from US $ 31.420 million to US $ 7.130 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 12.18 percent by going down from US $ 27.010 million to US $ 23.720 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 2.71 percent, from US $ 24.380 million to US $ 23.720 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 140 percent, from US $ 2.150 million to US $ 5.160 million, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

42 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

48 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

1 hour ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

52 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.