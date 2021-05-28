UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Earns US $ 455.910m By Exporting Transport Services In 3 Quarters

Fri 28th May 2021

Pakistan earns US $ 455.910m by exporting transport services in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 455.910 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 29.43 percent as compared to US $646.050 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 54.36 percent, by going up from US $ 40.320 million last year to US $ 62.100 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 4.72 percent from US $24.810 million last year to US $ 25.980 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 134.24 percent from US $ 15.420 million to US $ 36.120 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport however witnessed decrease of 34.

37 percent by going down from US $ 566.040 million last year to US $ 371.480 million during July-March (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 38.11 percent, from US $ 388.940 million to US $ 240.710 million, whereas the exports of freight services rose by 8.95 percent, from US $ 21.780 million to US $ 23.730 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 31.08 percent from US $ 155.320 million to US $ 107.040million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 48.20 percent by going down from US $ 28.590 million to US $ 14.810 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 61.32 percent, from US $ 28.590 million to US $ 11.060 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 32.80 percent, from US $ 11.190 million to US $ 7.520 million, the data revealed.

