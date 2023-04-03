Pakistan earns US $484m from travel services' export in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The country has earned US $484.140 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows growth of 53.67 percent as compared to the US $315.060 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 53.16 percent, from US $313.880 million last year to US $480.750 million during July-January 2023.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure dipped by 10.53 percent while the education-related expenditure also dropped by 4.28 percent.

In addition, other personal services however increased of 54.

80 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by187.29 percent, from US$ 1.180 million to US$ 3.390 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 6.39 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-January (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 4196.76 million against the exports of US$ 3944.84 million during the same period of last year.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 32.67 percent, falling from US$ 6681.39 million last year to US$ 4498.50 million during the period under review.