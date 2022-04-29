Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $508.015 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22).

This shows growth of 26.71 percent as compared to $400.940 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 51.18 percent, by going up from $56.130 million last year to $84.860 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 99.46 percent from $22.390 million last year to $44.660 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also grew by 19.15 percent from $33.740 million to $40.200 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 25.45 percent by going up from $325.

030 million last year to $407.735 million during July-February (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 23.55 percent, from $213.970 million to $264.350 million, whereas the exports of freight services also rose by 2.55 percent, from $20.400 million to $20.920 million, in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 35.08 percent from $90.660 million to $122.465 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 20.37 percent by going down from $12.960 million to $10.320 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 75.44 percent, from $9.610 million to $2.360 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 25.22 percent, from $6.820 million to $5.100 million, the data revealed.