Pakistan earns US $562m by exporting transport services in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 562.750 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 27.32 percent as compared to US $ 441.980 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increased of 52.87 percent, by going up from US $ 61.260 million last year to US $ 93.650 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 104.56 percent from US $26.520 million last year to US $ 54.250 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 13.41 percent from US $34.740 million to US $39.400 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 26.

07 percent by going up from US $ 358.390 million last year to US $451.820 million during July-March (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 22.64 percent, from US $ 236.84 million to US $ 290.460 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.64 percent, from US $23.410 million to US $ 23.260 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 40.72 percent from US $ 98.140 million to US $ 138.100 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 24.51 percent by going down from US $ 14.810 million to US $ 11.180 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 74.95 percent, from US $11.060 million to US $ 2.770 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 18.88 percent, from US $7.520 million to US $6.100 million, the data revealed.