UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $562m By Exporting Transport Services In 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Pakistan earns US $562m by exporting transport services in 9 months

Pakistan earned US $ 562.750 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 562.750 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 27.32 percent as compared to US $ 441.980 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increased of 52.87 percent, by going up from US $ 61.260 million last year to US $ 93.650 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 104.56 percent from US $26.520 million last year to US $ 54.250 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 13.41 percent from US $34.740 million to US $39.400 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 26.

07 percent by going up from US $ 358.390 million last year to US $451.820 million during July-March (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 22.64 percent, from US $ 236.84 million to US $ 290.460 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.64 percent, from US $23.410 million to US $ 23.260 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 40.72 percent from US $ 98.140 million to US $ 138.100 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 24.51 percent by going down from US $ 14.810 million to US $ 11.180 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 74.95 percent, from US $11.060 million to US $ 2.770 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 18.88 percent, from US $7.520 million to US $6.100 million, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

Govt not to tolerate terrorism in guise of politic ..

Govt not to tolerate terrorism in guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

36 seconds ago
 PESCO issues power shutdown notice

PESCO issues power shutdown notice

39 seconds ago
 China's logistics business expands in first four m ..

China's logistics business expands in first four months

41 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 23,956 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 23,956 new COVID-19 cases

42 seconds ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

9 minutes ago
 China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid ..

China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.