Open Menu

Pakistan Earns US $633m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan earns US $633m from travel services' export in Jul-April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan earned US $633.198 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the ten months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a decrease of 27.61 per cent as compared to the US $874.700 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 28.08 per cent, from US $868.020 million last year to US $624.278 million during July-April 2023-24.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 255.

59 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 98.97 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 30.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 33.53 per cent, from US$ 6.680 million to US$ 8.920 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-April 2023-24 were recorded at US$ 6.441 billion against the exports of US$ 6.366 billion in July-January 2022-23, showing an increase of 1.18 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 20.77 per cent, growing from US$ 6,912 billion last year to US$ 8.347 billion during the months under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

40 minutes ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Business