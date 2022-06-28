Pakistan earns US $634m by exporting transport services in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 634.760 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 34.77 percent as compared to US $ 471.010 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 51.81 percent, by going up from US $ 66.050 million last year to US $ 100.270 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 96.16 percent from US $29.400 million last year to US $ 57.670 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 16.23 percent from US $36.650 million to US $42.600 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 33.37 percent by going up from US $ 381.

010 million last year to US $508.170 million during July-April (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 33.63 percent, from US $ 249.370 million to US $ 333.230 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 1.25 percent, from US $25.570 million to US $ 25.250 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 41.12 percent from US $ 106.070 million to US $ 149.690 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review rose by 25.61 percent by going up from US $ 15.580 million to US $ 19.570 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 72.12 percent, from US $11.800 million to US $ 3.290 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 330.69 percent from $ 3.780 million to $16.280 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services also decreased by 19.35 percent, from US $8.370 million to US $6.750 million, the data revealed.