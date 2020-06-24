Pakistan earns US $ 688 million by exporting transport services

Pakistan earned US $ 688 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 688 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 5.66 percent as compared to US $ 729.280 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 1.17 percent by going down from US $ 599.040 million last year to US $ 592.060 million during July-April (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 14.01 percent, from US $ 346.380 million to US $ 394.920 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 25.94 percent, from US $ 16.960 million to US $ 21.360 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 25.42 percent from US $ 235.

700 million to US $175.780 million.

The exports of sea transport services rose by 3.28 percent, by going up from US $ 52.410 million last year to US $54.130 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed increase of 32.71 percent from US $17.520 million last year to US $ 23.250 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 11.49 percent from US $ 34.890 million to US $ 30.880 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 59.60 percent by going down from US $ 75.290 million to US $ 30.420 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 56.21 percent, from US $ 69.460 million to US $ 30.420 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 348.43 percent, from US $ 2.540 million to US $ 11,390 million, the data revealed.

