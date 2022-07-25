Pakistan earns US $737m by exporting transport services in 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $737.720 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 47.83 percent as compared to US $ 499.020 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 65.87 percent, by going up from US $ 70.290 million last year to US $ 116.590 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 114.52 percent from US $31.890 million last year to US $ 68.410 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 25.47 percent from US $38.400 million to US $48.180 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 48.90 percent by going up from US $ 403.

350 million last year to US $600.600 million during July-May (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 51.26 percent, from US $ 263.740 million to US $ 398.9400 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.74 percent, from US $27.190 million to US $ 26.990 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 55.37 percent from US $ 112.420 million to US $ 174.670 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 19.10 percent by going down from US $ 16.390 million to US $ 13.260 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 70.02 percent, from US $12.010 million to US $ 3.600 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 120.55 percent from $ 4.380 million to $9.660 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 19.13 percent, from US $8.990 million to US $7.270 million, the data revealed.