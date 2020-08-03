UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Earns US $758 Million By Exporting Transport Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $758.020 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 4.81 percent as compared to US $ 796.320 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 0.31 percent by going down from US $654.410 million last year to US $652.380 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 13.92 percent, from US $381.580 million to US $434.680 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 23.35 percent, from US $ 19.190 million to US $ 23.670 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 23.50 percent from US $253.640 million to US $194.030 million.

The exports of sea transport services rose by 7.59 percent, by going up from US $57.070 million last year to US $61.400 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed increase of 26.95 percent from US $20.560 million last year to US $ 26.100 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 3.

31 percent from US $36.510 million to US $ 35.300 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 60.24 percent by going down from US $82.150 million to US $32.660 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 57.21 percent, from US $76.320 million to US $32.660 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 330.48 percent, from US $2.690 million to US $11.580 million, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during first eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) decreased by 41.63 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.During the period from July-May, 2019-20, services exports decreased by 8.52 percent, whereas imports reduced by 23.61 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.The services worth US $ 5.050 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $ 5.520 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $ 7.750 billion as against the imports of US $ 10.146 billion, the data revealed.

