Pakistan Earns US $759m From Travel Services' Export In FY 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan earned US $759.159 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2023-24.
This shows a decrease of 21.85 per cent as compared to the US $971.470 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 22.25 per cent, from US $963.080 million last year to US $748.829 million during July-June 2023-24.
Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 250.
59 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 83.97 per cent.
In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 25 per cent.
Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 23.12 per cent, from US$ 8.390 million to US$ 10.330 million, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-June 2023-24 were recorded at US$ 7.806 billion against the exports of US$ 7.595 billion in July-June 2022-23, showing an increase of 2.77 per cent.
The imports of the country surged by 17.14 per cent, growing from US$ 8.638 billion last year to US$ 10.119 billion during the year under review.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb reiterates govt's commitment to bolstering energy sector56 minutes ago
-
Privatization of loss making SOEs govt's top priority: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
Sugar imports decreased by 44.90pc in 1st month of current FY3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP3 hours ago
-
Brazil's producer inflation rises 1.58% in July for 6th straight month4 hours ago
-
US economy expands 3% in 2nd quarter4 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation calls on SACM, discusses possibilities of investment6 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs review meeting with JV, Investment Companies6 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.2,200 per tola to Rs.261,5008 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Governor Sindh10 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates11 hours ago