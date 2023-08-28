Pakistan earns US $947m from travel services' export during FY2023: PBS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The country earned US $947.040 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 74.68 per cent as compared to the US $542.170 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 74.11 per cent, from US $539.120 million last year to US $938.670 million during July-June 2023.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure surged by 36.01 per cent to US $4.570 million from US $3.360 million while the education-related expenditure also rose by 7.

70 per cent from US $ 10.780 million to US $11.610 million.

Meanwhile, the PBS data revealed that the exports of business services grew by 174.43 per cent, from US$ 3.050 million to US$ 8.370 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed a decrease of 8.09 per cent during the first month of financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July (2023-24) were recorded at US$ 2,068 million against the exports of US$ 2,250 million during the same month of last year.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 25.62 per cent, falling from US$ 4,981 million last year to US$ 3,705 million during the month under review.