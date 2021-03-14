Pakistan earns US $958 million from IT services' export 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $958.110 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first six months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 40.11 percent as compared to US $683.850 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 44.25 percent as it surged from US $522.220 million last year to US $753.300 million during July-January (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 30.58 percent, from US $194.316 million to US $253.737 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 11.90 percent, from US $163.482 million to US $182.933 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 81.50 percent from, US $1.676 million to US $0.310 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 78.18 percent from $1.251 million to $0.273 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 95.70 percent from US$161.495 million to US $316.047 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 58.72 percent by going up from US $ 1.090 million to US $1.730 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 44.85 percent, from US $ 0.660 million to US $ 0.956 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 80 percent, from US $ 0.430 million to US $ 0.774 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witness an increase of 26.50 percent as these went up from US $160.540 million to 203.080 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 14.99 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 59.413 million to US $68.3190 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 33.26 percent, from US $101.127 million to US $134.761 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.