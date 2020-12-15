UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earnssus US $ 100 Mln By Exporting Transport Services In July-September 2020-21

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan earnssus US $ 100 mln by exporting transport services in July-September 2020-21

Pakistan earned US $100.920 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $100.920 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 48.55 percent as compared to US $196.140 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 373.80 percent, by going up from US $6.640 million last year to US $ 31.460 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 271.03 percent from US $3.900 million last year to US $14.470 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 520.07 percent from US $2.740 million to US $16.990 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed decrease of 64.87 percent by going down from US $178.860 million last year to US $62.840 million during July-September (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 65.23 percent, from US $114.390 million to US $39.770 million, whereas the exports of freight services also dipped by 2.89 percent, from US $5.190 million to US $5.

040 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 69.59 percent from US $59.280 million to US $18.030 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 65.03 percent by going down from US $9.380 million to US $3.280 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 65.03 percent, from US $9.380 million to US $3.280 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services however witnessed increase of 165.08 percent, from US $1.260 million to US $3.3340 million, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's services trade deficit contracted by 50.91 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2020-21, services exports decreased by 5.40 percent, whereas imports reduced by 26.28 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $1225.26 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $1295.26 million in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $1764.13 million as against the imports of US $2393.08 million, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road Same From Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Parliament Extends Law on Special Status ..

2 minutes ago

Members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Re ..

2 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

2 minutes ago

OPEC's Oil Production Rose by 730,000 Barrels Per ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Opposition Calls for Activating S-400s Ove ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.