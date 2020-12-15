Pakistan earnssus US $ 100 mln by exporting transport services in July-September 2020-21

Pakistan earned US $100.920 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $100.920 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 48.55 percent as compared to US $196.140 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 373.80 percent, by going up from US $6.640 million last year to US $ 31.460 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 271.03 percent from US $3.900 million last year to US $14.470 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 520.07 percent from US $2.740 million to US $16.990 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed decrease of 64.87 percent by going down from US $178.860 million last year to US $62.840 million during July-September (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 65.23 percent, from US $114.390 million to US $39.770 million, whereas the exports of freight services also dipped by 2.89 percent, from US $5.190 million to US $5.

040 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 69.59 percent from US $59.280 million to US $18.030 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 65.03 percent by going down from US $9.380 million to US $3.280 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 65.03 percent, from US $9.380 million to US $3.280 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services however witnessed increase of 165.08 percent, from US $1.260 million to US $3.3340 million, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's services trade deficit contracted by 50.91 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2020-21, services exports decreased by 5.40 percent, whereas imports reduced by 26.28 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $1225.26 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $1295.26 million in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $1764.13 million as against the imports of US $2393.08 million, the data revealed.

