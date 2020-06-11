UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20 Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20 launched

Advisor to Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20'.

The pre-budget document shared the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy during the fiscal year 2019-20.

The Survey highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey covered pre and post-COVID-19 economic situation of the country besides giving detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

It also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing theoverall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capitaincome.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Agriculture Money Market Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

4 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

4 minutes ago

8 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

10 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

13 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.