Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20 launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20'.

The pre-budget document shared the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy during the fiscal year 2019-20.

The Survey highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey covered pre and post-COVID-19 economic situation of the country besides giving detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

It also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing theoverall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capitaincome.