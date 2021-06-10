UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 Launched

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday formally launched the pre-budget document, 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21'.

The pre-budget document shared the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy during the fiscal year 2020-21.

The survey highlighted the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey comprehensively covered economic situation of the country amid Covid-19 situation besides giving detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

It also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capita income.

