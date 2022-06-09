Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday formally launched the 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22', the pre-budget document which shared key economic indicators and the performance of different economic sectors during the outgoing fiscal year.

Among others, the launching ceremony was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha and government officials.

The survey highlighted the main features of policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

It comprehensively covered the country's economic situation, besides giving a detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communications, and per capita income.