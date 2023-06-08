UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 Launched

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 launched

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday formally launched the 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23', the pre-budget document which shared key economic indicators and the performance of different economic sectors during the outgoing fiscal year.

The launching ceremony among others was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha and senior officers.

The survey highlighted the main features of policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

It comprehensively covered the country's economic situation, besides giving a detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition sectors, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communications, and per capita income.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Education Ishaq Dar Agriculture Money Market Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

1 hour ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

2 hours ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

3 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.