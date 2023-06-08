Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 launched

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday formally launched the 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23', the pre-budget document which shared key economic indicators and the performance of different economic sectors during the outgoing fiscal year.

The launching ceremony among others was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha and senior officers.

The survey highlighted the main features of policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

It comprehensively covered the country's economic situation, besides giving a detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition sectors, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communications, and per capita income.