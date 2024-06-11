Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Tuesday formally launched the 'Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24', the pre-budget document which shared key economic indicators and the performance of different economic sectors during the outgoing fiscal year.

The survey comprehensively covered the country's economic situation, besides giving a detailed picture of growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey also highlighted the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition sectors, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communications, and per capita income.

It highlighted the main features of policies undertaken by the government that focused on bringing the macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.