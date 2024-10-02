‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik said that ‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ is huge initiative in the direction of making the socio-economic data easily accessible to everyone.

The launch of the Pakistan Economy Dashboard represents a major leap forward in our mission to modernize the dissemination of economic information, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ here Wednesday.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Economic Adviser at the Finance Division, and his team, whose relentless efforts have successfully brought this initiative to fruition,” he said.

He appreciated the appreciation to the EU-funded PFM-II Programme for providing technical assistance to the Finance Division in these crucial areas.

In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, access to accurate and timely economic data is more critical than ever, he said.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said this portal has been designed to be a user-friendly resource, providing all stakeholders—whether policymakers, researchers, investors, or citizens—with the data they need to make informed decisions.

“We stand on the cusp of a new era in economic management, the integration of technology into governance has never been more crucial.”

He said the Pakistan Economy Dashboard is not just a tool; it symbolizes our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to make governance more transparent, efficient, and responsive.

By adopting such innovative platforms, we are setting a precedent for how data-driven governance can drive real, impactful change in our country, he said.

He said that this initiative marked a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote transparency and enhance the accessibility of economic data, particularly for academia and research institutions.

On the other hand, the internal section of this portal will empower the Finance Division with real-time access to economic data and outlook, thereby strengthening the evidence base for our policymaking, he said.

The Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has been striving to enhance transparency of fiscal and budgetary initiatives and in this regard, many important documents are now made available to everyone on Finance Division’s website.

“We have been regularly sharing the budgetary documents and Economic Survey of Pakistan every year.”

In addition, information is made available on budget execution through the fiscal operations data which is updated on quarterly basis.

The Finance Division also disseminates information on various aspects of fiscal policy through publication of various reports on its website; Public Debt Bulletin, Medium Term Debt Management Strategy and Medium-Term Budget Strategy Paper, he said.

He said that in the recent past, the Economic Adviser’s Wing has been publishing economic forecasts through Monthly Economic Update and Outlook report.

The state minister said that these forecasts were produced through a macro forecasting model developed in the Finance Division and these forecasts were beneficial for various segments of the economy such as businesses, banks, multilateral institutions and provincial governments in the country.

Looking ahead, the potential for this platform is immense. The government continues to expand its capabilities, we envision a future where the Pakistan Economy Dashboard evolves into a central hub for all economic activities in the country, integrating real-time data across multiple sectors, he said.

He said that this would provide a holistic view of our economy, enabling more coordinated and strategic policy responses.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said that today marked an important milestone, our work was far from complete and the launch of the Pakistan Economy Dashboard was a beginning—a foundation upon which we must continue to build.

He emphasized that this Economic Data Portal was a testament to our shared vision of an economy driven by data and evidence-based policymaking.