Pakistan Elect To Chair CTD Of WTO For 2021: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:23 PM

Pakistan elect to Chair CTD of WTO for 2021: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that Pakistan has been elected to Chair the "Committee on Trade and Development (CTD)" of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for 2021.

The CTD was established in 1965 in GATT (now WTO) for economic development of Developing Countries especially issues related to "Enabling Clause", for provision of non-reciprocal trading preferences to Developing Countries, like Generalized Schemes of Preferences GSP, the Adviser said this on his twitter account.

Under Pakistan's leadership, the CTD would strive to work for expansion of trade and investment opportunities for developing Countries.

