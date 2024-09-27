Open Menu

Pakistan Elected ASOSAI Governing Board Member

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan elected ASOSAI Governing Board member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Audit Office of Pakistan's has been elected member of the Governing board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), one of the regional groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Pakistan won the seat during the 16th Assembly Session of ASOSAI held in New Delhi, India from September 24 to 27, according to press statement issued by the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan here Friday.

The statement said that it was a great honour for Pakistan to have been included in the governing body of the organization, adding it was also recognition of the country's crucial role in enhancing audit standards in the region.

Pakistan's election to the ASOSAI Governing Board signifies its strong position to play a leadership role in the audit sector at both regional and global levels and offers a valuable opportunity to promote better audit practices in the Asian region

