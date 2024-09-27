Pakistan elected member of ASOSAI Governing Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) on Friday elected a member of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) (2024-27) at the latest assembly in New Delhi India.

On the final day of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi from 21 – 27 September, the country's SAI, the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, became a member of the governing board for the organisation.

Despite not a single member of the office being allowed to participate in the assembly, Pakistan managed to secure the membership due to the efforts of Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal as he continued to lobby hard for the coveted position. The election stands as proof of the global standing of Pakistan’s SAI.

Ensuring public accountability and fiscal transparency in regards to governmental operations is the organisations directive.

This is done in order to minimize the possibility of waste and fraud.

The ASOSAI, which consists of 48 SAIs, is one of the regional sub groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan failed to secure the membership in 2018.

The Governing Board is an important component of the organisation that draws policies of the institution in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The organisation acts as a centre of information as well as a regional link providing members with the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences in the field of public audit.

Conferences and seminars become the site of collaboration for members, promoting understanding and cooperation between the various institutes. Members also undertake the publication of research papers in the realm of auditing and related fields.