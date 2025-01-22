Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In The Hague Organised Webinar To Boost Country’s IT Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague, in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), organized an engaging webinar themed "Pakistan –The Netherlands: Exploring Trade & Investment Opportunities in the IT Sector", attended by representatives from over 100 IT firms from both Pakistan and the Netherlands

This landmark event highlighted the growing potential for collaboration between the two countries in the rapidly evolving IT sector, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Moderated by Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, Counsellor for Trade and Investment, the event provided a platform to explore avenues for cooperation, identify challenges, and propose actionable solutions to strengthen bilateral ties in IT and digital innovation.

The event showcased Pakistan's IT industry's capabilities, emphasizing the country’s youth-driven workforce, cost-effective talent, and robust IT services ecosystem, supported by organizations like P@SHA and the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).

From the Netherlands' side, Dutch firms such as No Name B.V. and SeQuenX highlighted their successful collaborations with Pakistani talent and shared valuable insights on overcoming challenges in cross-border IT partnerships.

Mr. Jamal Nasir, Chargé d’Affaires, at the Embassy of Pakistan, concluded the session with a commitment to fostering long-term partnerships between businesses in Pakistan and the Netherlands.

He announced the establishment of a dedicated IT Facilitation Desk at the Embassy to assist businesses in realizing collaborative opportunities.

This initiative by the Embassy aligns with its broader goals to promote trade, attract investment, and bolster Pakistan's IT exports in accordance with the vision of our leadership.

The Embassy expressed its commitment to facilitating follow-up discussions and ensuring the momentum gained from this event translates into tangible business outcomes.

