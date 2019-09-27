UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Emerges Among Top 20 Reformers In Ease Of Doing Business: World Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:26 PM

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of doing business: World Bank

Pakistan has emerged among top 20 reformers globally in Ease of Doing Business with six reforms, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan has emerged among top 20 reformers globally in Ease of Doing Business with six reforms, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, said on Friday.

In a tweet, Illango Patchamuthu said, "We laud the collective action of Federal, Sindh, and Punjab governments for an impressive feat".

The Wold Bank will release global rankings on ease of doing business on October 24.

Meanwhile according to the World Bank, Pakistan improved in six areas measured by Doing Business, starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders, reflecting the country's development of an ambitious reform strategy including the establishment of national secretariat and prime minister's reform steering committee.

Pakistan made starting a business easier by expanding procedures available through the online one-stop shop.

In addition to improvements in property registration, obtaining a construction permit became easier after the Sindh Building and Control Authority and the Lahore Development Authority streamlined approval work flows and improved the operational efficiency of their one-stop shops.

The launching of online portals for new commercial connections made getting electricity easier and tariff changes are announced in advance.

Moreover, tax compliance became easier through online payment modules for value added tax and corporate income tax and a lower corporate income tax rate, the bank added.

Pakistan made trading across borders easier by enhancing the integration of various agencies into an electronic system and by improving coordination of joint physical inspections at the port.

The other top reformers include Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Djibouti, India, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, The Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Togo, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister World Bank Bangladesh Electricity Business Punjab China Kuwait Bank Qatar Djibouti Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Bahrain Myanmar Tajikistan Togo Zimbabwe Saudi Arabia Kenya Nigeria October Top

Recent Stories

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Cham ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension

5 minutes ago

Disposal of garbage at open places is illegal: LG ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Developed New Plan for Korean Crisis Settle ..

5 minutes ago

Putin to Decide Later on Whether to Visit Ex-Frenc ..

5 minutes ago

41 ticketless pessengers fined Rs 17620 in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.