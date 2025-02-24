Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Awais Leghari hints further reduction in electricity prices during Sehr and Iftar timings of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Energy Minister Awais Leghari on Monday made it clear that there were no plans to impose a tax on solar energy in the past nor are there any in the future.

The minister also hinted at further reduction in electricity prices and announced that power supply would be ensured even on theft-prone feeders during Sehri and Iftar in Ramazan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, convened a meeting where Special Assistant for Power, Muhammad Ali, briefed the participants.

He stated that negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are ongoing, and agreements with six power plants have been terminated. Under the 2002 policy, power plants will now receive payments in local Currency instead of Dollars, profit margins have been reduced, and capacity payments will be made only for actual generation.

The briefing further revealed that discussions are underway to lower the tariffs of Federal and provincial government power plants, and negotiations with 45 wind and solar power plants are in progress to shift them to a take-and-pay model. Overpayments to gas and furnace oil-based power plants have been recovered, and efforts are being made to eliminate circular debt, with interest on it to be waived. The remaining debt will be settled through fixed-cost government borrowing from banks.

Special Assistant Muhammad Ali stated that the terminated power plant agreements had five to ten years remaining. He mentioned that the government has fixed the IPP Dollar rate at 168, which was the exchange rate in the previous tenure, whereas it now stands at 278. Changes in IPP agreements are being made through mutual consultation. The government initially considered a forensic audit of the IPPs but decided to renegotiate the agreements instead due to time constraints.

He further disclosed that the previous government was asked for Rs. 20 million to conduct a forensic audit of the IPPs, but the funds were not provided.

Faced with the choice of either conducting the audit or negotiating, the government opted for negotiations. However, forensic audits will be conducted for IPPs unwilling to cooperate. He added that the government successfully waived a Rs. 300 billion late payment surcharge in the power sector and recovered Rs. 35 billion in overpayments from IPPs.

Senator Shibli Faraz remarked that NAB is also recovering funds from individuals. Muhammad Ali responded that while NAB settles cases at a 25% recovery rate through plea bargains, the government achieved a 100% recovery and waived the full late payment surcharge.

Energy Minister Awais Leghari emphasized that IPP agreements were not altered forcefully but were renegotiated through mutual consent. He reiterated that there is no plan to impose taxes on solar energy and stated that the challenges posed by IPPs are being effectively managed. He expressed optimism about further reductions in electricity prices and assured that even theft-prone feeders would receive power during Sehri and Iftar in Ramadan. He also announced that directives for uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan would be issued immediately.

During the committee meeting, an argument erupted when Energy Minister Awais Leghari objected to a journalist recording footage.

He questioned whether journalists were permitted to record video or audio of committee meetings and asked if such provisions existed in the rules.

In response, Shibli Faraz stated that any misinformation could be addressed under the PECA law.

The journalist replied that APP and the National Assembly do not release committee footage promptly, with APP failing to upload committee footage for over a year. He argued that broadcasting committee proceedings on television is essential, and if the government did not want media coverage, they were free to stop it.

Committee Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz ultimately permitted the journalists to record footage of the meeting.