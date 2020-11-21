Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion : Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified that Pakistan was closely engaged with the International Monetary fund (IMF) to bring the review work to completion without delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified that Pakistan was closely engaged with the International Monetary fund (IMF) to bring the review work to completion without delay.

In a tweet, the ministry dispelled the erroneous impression conveyed by an article published in Financial Times regarding Pakistan's IMF programme.

The ministry said that the contention in the article appeared to derive from the personal views of some individuals, while the actual position was never solicited from the government.

"Pakistan was closely engaged with the Fund to bring the review work to completion without delay," it said.

It said that Pakistan remained firmly committed to its agenda of fiscal stabilization and economic reforms.

