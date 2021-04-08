Pakistan enters international capital market after 3-year gap

Pakistan has entered the international capital market after a gap of over three years by successfully raising USD 2.5 billion through a multi-tranche transaction of 5-, 10- and 30-year Eurobonds, Finance Ministry said Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan has entered the international capital market after a gap of over three years by successfully raising USD 2.5 billion through a multi-tranche transaction of 5-, 10- and 30-year Eurobonds, Finance Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the transaction generated great interest as leading global investors from Asia, middle East, Europe and the US participated in the global investor calls and the order book.

This is for the first time that Pakistan has adopted a programme-based approach with registration of Global Medium-Term Note programme.

The programme would allow Pakistan to tap the market at short notice, the statement said adding the government intends to make full use of this programme and become a regular issuer in the international capital markets.