Pakistan envoy to Rwanda, pays visit to ANTH to forge healthcare partnerships with African region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Rwanda , Naeem Ullah Khan on Sunday invites Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) to forge healthcare partnerships in the African region.

Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital hosted Ambassador, Naeem Ullah Khan for negotiations in the healthcare sector and the envoy paid general visits to the different departments of ANTH and also set the stage for cross-border collaborations, advancing affordable care and global partnerships, said a release issued here.

Meanwhile Ambassador Naeem Khan also paid a visit to ANTH, a constituent institution of GAK HealthCare International, to discuss prospects in health tourism, medical education, and research.

The visit was part of his broader efforts to promote cooperation between Pakistan and the African region.

The ambassador was welcomed by ANTH Director Dr. Areej Neyazi and senior members of her team, with Mohsin Sarfraz from Health Gateway also attending as a medical tourism expert.

The ANTH leadership briefed the Ambassador on GAK, Health Care and ANTH’s aim of providing quality, affordable care for all while advancing Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) is a 500-bedded ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015 certified and 046 ISO 15189:2012 certified lab, tertiary hospital located in Islamabad.

The hospital offered innovative healthcare services, including emergency care and specialty clinics, with a wide range of clinical services such as Emergency Medicine, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, and more.

The hospital 24-hour Emergency Department is equipped with 35 beds and trained professionals, ensuring faster diagnoses, earlier treatments, and discharge.

ANTH is recognized by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)and approved by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority(IHRA), offering professional training programs and aiming to provide efficient, cost-effective, and empathetic healthcare services to all our patients.