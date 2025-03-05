Open Menu

Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum Held At FPCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Ethiopia, successfully organized Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum here at FPCCI Regional Office on Wednesday.

The forum was presided over by H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdulla, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and office-bearers of FPCCI.

The forum was also graced by Abdul Karim Memon, Director General of TDAP, Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Chairman of Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Council of FPCCI, Manzoorul Haq Malik, former FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President, and Mr. Mokonnen Hailu, Senior Investment Promotion Team Lead at the Ethiopian Investment Commission. There was huge participation from 26 business chambers of Punjab.

The event provided a platform for discussing key trade opportunities between Pakistan and Ethiopia, focusing on the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and the Single Country Exhibition (SCE) to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in May 2025.

The forum emphasized the potential for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

Addressing the forum, Ambassador Jemal Beker invited the business community of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to connect and build their network in Africa through Ethiopia, a gateway to the African continent which is a future and hub of business, trade and investment opportunities.

He briefed the business community about political, foreign policy, legal and economic reforms undertaken by the Government of the FDR Ethiopia that has created conducive environment for doing business and making investment.

He particularly highlighted extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities generated in the five major sectors including agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT as a result of the home grown economic reforms carried out especially.

The business community of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has comparative advantage for investment in Ethiopia especially in terms of cheap, clean and green energy, a large population, skilled labour and connectivity not only with Africa but also the entire globe.

“Whatever you produce in Ethiopia can easily be sold out in the entire Africa,” he said, noting that the FDR Ethiopia is a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and also has the largest Airlines in Africa.

The Ambassador urged the business community to be part of the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa which would eventually give a major boost to the bilateral trade between the two countries. He appreciated the Government of Pakistan for implementation of the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy in effective way, highlighting the critical role being played by the Ethiopian Airlines to connect the Africa with Pakistan. He said the Ethiopian Airlines started flying from Addis Ababa to Karachi and soon its operation would be commenced from Lahore.

ln his welcome address, Manzoorul Haq Malik highlighted the importance of this forum in strengthening bilateral trade relations, noting the commitment of FPCCI to facilitate new opportunities for Pakistani businesses in East Africa. He also expressed gratitude to His Excellency Jemal Beker Abdulla for his leadership in promoting the ties between the two nations.

The forum marked a significant step towards fostering deeper economic ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia with further collaboration anticipated at the upcoming PATDC and SCE in May 2025.

