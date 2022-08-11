UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, EU Discuss Progress On GPS Plus

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Pakistan, EU discuss progress on GPS Plus

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation including progress on Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation including progress on Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus.

The discussion was made during a call on meeting of the ambassador with Miftah Ismail, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations and development cooperation between the EU and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with the EU including trade and economic relations.

He stressed the need to further strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

The minister also apprised the EU ambassador on recent economic developments and policies of the present government.

Miftah said enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable were the foremost priorities of the present government.

He thanked the EU ambassador for her cooperation and assured her all out support from finance ministry.

The ambassador on the occasion highlighted the mutual relations between Pakistan and the EU in diversified fields and appreciated present government's ongoing economic reform agenda.

The ambassador also supported Pakistan's efforts towards making progress for GSP Plus and extended her cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports European Union Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 63

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 63

2 minutes ago
 QWP demands granting powers to LG representatives

QWP demands granting powers to LG representatives

2 minutes ago
 Pictorial exhibition depicting independence moveme ..

Pictorial exhibition depicting independence movement held at arts council

2 minutes ago
 Rain with wind, thundershower is likely to hit mos ..

Rain with wind, thundershower is likely to hit most parts of country today

16 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb says Promises made with public ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Promises made with public in budget to be fulfilled

20 minutes ago
 AJK to hold local body polls on Sept 28

AJK to hold local body polls on Sept 28

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.