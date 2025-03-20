Pakistan, EU Officials Discuss Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Thursday met MEP Majdouline Sbaï, GSP Rapporteur European Parliament
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi Thursday met MEP Majdouline Sbaï, GSP Rapporteur European Parliament.
They discussed Pakistan, European Union trade relations under the GSP Plus scheme.
They also exchanged views on avenues for strengthening Pakistan-EU parliamentary cooperation and deepening trade ties.
