Pakistan Exhibitors Show Substantial Presence At Texworld Evolution Paris
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM
With a total of 19 enterprises, the Pakistani exhibitors show a substantial presence and impact at the internationally acclaimed trendsetting innovative 'Texworld Evolution Paris'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) With a total of 19 enterprises, the Pakistani exhibitors show a substantial presence and impact at the internationally acclaimed trendsetting innovative 'Texworld Evolution Paris'.
The three-day exhibition that opened on February 5 with over 1300 companies from around the globe catering to future vogue and sourcing requirements remained the central attraction for the global fashion and apparel industry. The exhibition was held at the Porte Des Versailles, Paris, a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Paris said on Thursday.
Out of total Pakistani enterprises, 13 companies participated under the banner of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) whereas 6 exhibited independently.
Bringing to the forefront an unmatched variety of fabric, accessories and finished products for the apparel and garment industry, the Denim Village remained in the spotlight.
TDAP-led Pakistan Pavilion was coordinated and promoted by the Trade and Investment section of the Pakistan Embassy and their diverse product display included eco-friendly fabrics, cotton & denim blends, drapery, embroidery, silks, sportswear, inclusive of cotton and denim blends, shawls, trims, men’s/ladies and children’s wear and a woollen range. The participants from Pakistan included Be Be Jan Pakistan, Glamour Garments, Munir Textile Mills, Liberty Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Sarena Textile Industries, Shahtaj Textiles, Shekhani Industries, A & J Apparel, Fashion Channel, H.
Sardar Ali Akhtar Ali, Ijaz Apparel, Karsaz Textiles, MRC Textiles, MS Apparel, MYM Knitwear, Premium Textile Mills, Sami Exports&Sesil.
Pakistan Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion. He greatly appreciated the efforts that went into setting up the stalls to ensure the promoting of Pakistan as a major sourcing destination in the competitive environs of the TexWorld 2024.
The Ambassador and the Trade and Investment Counselor had detailed interactions with the representatives of the Pakistani companies who were eager and prepared to showcase their products and establish contacts with clients.
Pakistan’s Trade & Investment Counsellor Arooj Mehwish Rizvi hosted an evening reception for the Pakistani participants and the ambassador welcomed the participants and lauded their efforts to enhance Pakistan’s exports. Views were exchanged on the need for innovation and value addition for optimal benefit.
The participants appreciated the efforts undertaken by the mission’s commercial section in arranging B2B meetings, establishing their stalls at prominent locations, and facilitation throughout their stay. This exhibition not only served as a platform for business networking but also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to innovation and quality in the global textile and apparel industry.
