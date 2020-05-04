Pakistan export to USA grew 2.51% in 3 quarters of FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State Of America (USA) grew by 2.51 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2019-20)compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State Of America (USA) grew by 2.51 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2019-20)compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3097.635 million during July-March (2019-20) against exports of $3021.542 million during July-March (2018-19), showing growth of 2.51 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 0.41 percent in nine months, from $17.

793 billion to $17.866 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $1665.335 million against $1589.572 million last year, showing increased of 4.76 percent in first nine months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 17.15 percent, from $38.142 billion to $31.599 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1432.300 million against $1431.970 million during same period of last year, showing nominal increased of 0.02 percent, the data revealed.