UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Export To USA Grew 2.51% In 3 Quarters Of FY 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:57 PM

Pakistan export to USA grew 2.51% in 3 quarters of FY 2019-20

Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State Of America (USA) grew by 2.51 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2019-20)compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State Of America (USA) grew by 2.51 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2019-20)compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3097.635 million during July-March (2019-20) against exports of $3021.542 million during July-March (2018-19), showing growth of 2.51 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 0.41 percent in nine months, from $17.

793 billion to $17.866 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $1665.335 million against $1589.572 million last year, showing increased of 4.76 percent in first nine months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 17.15 percent, from $38.142 billion to $31.599 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1432.300 million against $1431.970 million during same period of last year, showing nominal increased of 0.02 percent, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for simplifying i-vot ..

4 minutes ago

Madagascar president vows to release journalist cr ..

4 minutes ago

'Kunda culture' to be eradicated for smooth power ..

4 minutes ago

Over 530 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting held to review situation in wake of corona ..

5 minutes ago

Bodies dumped in 50-metre-deep Syria gorge Human R ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.