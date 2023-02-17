UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Exported Textile Products Worth $10 Billion In 7 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan exported textile products worth $10 billion in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Textile exports reached to $10,039.743 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The textile exports during the period showed a decline of 8.17 per cent as compared to the exports of $10,933.059 million during the same period of last year (July-January 2021-22).

The textile products that witnessed positive growth during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 134.77 percent, from $5.233 million to $12.286 million.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin also went up by 13.44 percent, from $65.339 million to $74.122 million.

The textile goods that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 34.66 per cent, from $ 687.857 million to $449.419 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth decreased by 9.34 percent, from $1,351.532 million to $1,225.348 million; cotton (carded or combed) by 41.18 per cent, from $1.610 million to $0.947 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 23.

15 per cent, from $34.031 million to $26.154 million, knit-wear by 2.93 per cent from $2,887.880 million to $2,803.298 million, bed wear by 14.81 percent, from $1,924.030 million to $1,639.103 million and towels by 5.29 per cent, from $615.355- million to $582.833 million.

Likewise, exports of readymade garments decrease by 1.71 percent, from $2,162.627 million to $2,125.698 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 8.88 percent, from $262.519 million to $239.208 million; made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 11.41 per cent, from $491.091 million to $435.050 million while the exports of all other textile materials went down by 3.98 per cent, from $443.955 million to $426.276 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods' exports declined by 14.83 per cent in January 2023 to $ 1,321.768 million against exports of $ 1,551.890 million in January 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis the textile goods' exports decreased by 2.53 per cent in January 2022 when compared to the exports of $2 1,356.061 million in December 2022, according to the PBS data.

