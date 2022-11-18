Pakistan exported textile products worth $5.941 billion in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Textile exports reached to $5,941.099 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The textile exports showed a decline of 1.34 per cent during the period under review as compared to the exports of $6,021.813 million during the same period of last year (July-October 2021-22). The textile products that witnessed positive growth during July-October (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year included cotton cloth, the exports of which grew by 1.27 per cent to $750.115 million from $740.711 million while the exports of knitwear increased by 6.92 per cent, from $ 1,601.778 million to $ 1,712.606 million.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by 21.24, from $30.810 million to $37.355 million, ready-made garments by 2.46 percent, from $ 1,158.603 million to $ 1,187.059 million and art, silk and synthetic textile by 2.06 percent from $ 143.320 million to $ 146.276 million.

The exports of raw cotton witnessed a cent per cent growth by growing to $9.846 million during the period, according to PBS data.

The textile goods that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 18.14 per cent, from $ 394.765 million to $285.315 million. Likewise, the exports of cotton (carded or combed) declined by 86.14 per cent, from $1.542 million to $0.214 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 14.

56 per cent, from $17.240 million to $14.730 million, bed-wear by 8.64 per cent from $1,091.124 million to $996.840 million, towels by 2.02 per cent, from $323.385 million to $316.860 million, made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 11.37 per cent, from $168.583 million to $238.043 million while the exports of all other textile materials went down by 1.65 per cent, from $249.952 million to $245.840 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods' exports declined by 15.23 per cent in October 2022 to$ 1,357.038 million against exports of $ 1,600.930 million in October 2021. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis the textile goods' exports however decreased by 11.13 per cent in October 2022 when compared to the exports of $ 1,527.071 million in September 2022, according to the PBS data. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports during the first four months of the current fiscal year increased by 0.94 per cent to $9,549 million as compared to the exports of $9,460 million during the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, the imports of the country decreased by 16.21 per cent during the period under review going down from $25,084 million last year to $21,018 million during the current year. Based on the figures, the trade deficit was recorded at $11,469 million this year against the deficit of $15,624 million last year, showing a decline of 26.59 per cent, according to the data.