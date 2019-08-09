UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Exporting Tractors To Africa, Seeking Market Access To Other Countries: Abdul Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:28 AM

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking market access to other countries: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Investment, Industries and Production, and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan was exporting tractors to Africa, while efforts were being made to find access to other European markets for introducing country's products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Investment, Industries and Production, and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan was exporting tractors to Africa, while efforts were being made to find access to other European markets for introducing country's products.

At least ten thousand tractors would be exported to African countries by the end of this year, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

We were working to lure the markets of Canada, America, Australia, while a working meeting would be held with Korean high ups in October, this year, he said.

In reply to a question about recent visit of Prime Minister to United States, he said Imran Khan had openly requested the head of American state, for increasing trade and investment.

He said the President of United States had assured Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance trade and investment with Pakistan in coming years.

For peace efforts in Afghanistan, he said the US had also agreed to extend special facilities to Pakistan, he said.

He said, "Our economic team was planning to visit America in September for discussing trade agreements."The Prime Minister and our economic team were on same page for expediting exports and market access to other countries for introducing country's products, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Australia Exports Canada Visit Same United States September October Market Commerce Textile

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

1 hour ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

3 minutes ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

6 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accident in Faisalabad ..

6 minutes ago

Promotion of economic activities crucial to achiev ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.