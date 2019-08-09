Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking market access to other countries: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Investment, Industries and Production, and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan was exporting tractors to Africa, while efforts were being made to find access to other European markets for introducing country's products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce , Investment, Industries and Production, and Textile , Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan was exporting tractors to Africa , while efforts were being made to find access to other European markets for introducing country's products.

At least ten thousand tractors would be exported to African countries by the end of this year, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

We were working to lure the markets of Canada, America, Australia, while a working meeting would be held with Korean high ups in October, this year, he said.

In reply to a question about recent visit of Prime Minister to United States, he said Imran Khan had openly requested the head of American state, for increasing trade and investment.

He said the President of United States had assured Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance trade and investment with Pakistan in coming years.

For peace efforts in Afghanistan, he said the US had also agreed to extend special facilities to Pakistan, he said.

He said, "Our economic team was planning to visit America in September for discussing trade agreements."The Prime Minister and our economic team were on same page for expediting exports and market access to other countries for introducing country's products, he added.