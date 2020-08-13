UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Exports 120,000 Tonnes Mangoes During Current Season: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that the country has so far exported 120,000 tonnes of mangoes during the current season.

He was attending the concluding session of Mango Festival here at Centaurus.

He said that during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan exported mangoes to many countries of the world and added the country has registered a sharp rise in the export of fruits and vegetables despite COVID-19.

The Minister said the fruit also helps sweeten diplomatic relations. He stressed the need to do value addition and branding of the mangoes.

He said the mango is called the king of fruits as where kings built palaces, they planted mango trees.

