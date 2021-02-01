UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Exports Crosses $ 2 Billion Mark In Four Consecutive Months: Razak Dawood

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan's export have crossed $ 2 billion mark in four consecutive months and exports also maintained growth for the first time in 8 years.

"Our export for January 2021 is up by 8 percent to $ 2.14 billion, compared to $ 1.98 billion in January 2020 according to provisional figures" the Adviser said this on official account.

The exports for July-January 2020-21 have increased by 5.

5 percent to $ 14.245 billion as compared to $ 13.507 billion during July-January 2019-20.

Razak Dawood said that "Our cumulative exports for seven months of FY 2020-21 are showing a rising trend" he said.

The adviser said that local exporters have achieved this feat despite difficulties created by COVID-19 pandemic, regional export situation and contraction in major markets.

He said exporters to go full speed ahead in exporting your products and in case of any hurdle, inform Ministry of Commerce.

