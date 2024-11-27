Pakistan Exports Seafood Worth $116 Million In Four Months
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistan earned $116.115 million by exporting 54,539 metric tonnes of fish and fish preparations during the first four months of fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
As compared to the exports of $123.965 million during fiscal year 2023-24, the fish exports during the period under review witnessed a decline of 6.33 percent, according to PBS data.
In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 0.04 percent during the period when compared to exports of 54,562 metric tonnes during the last fiscal year.
On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports increased by 12.78 percent to $46.009 million in October 2024 as compared to the exports of $40.797 million in October 2023.
In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 27.
93 percent increase by going up from 16,724 metric tonnes last October to 21,395 metric tonnes during October 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports inclined by 31.45 percent when compared to the exports of $35.000 million in September 2024, according to the PBS data.
In terms of quantity, fish exports increased by 35.57 percent in October 2024 compared to the exports of 15,781 metric tonnes in September 2024.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from Pakistan increased by 21.73 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Food exports during July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $ 2,365.114 million as compared to the exports of $ 1,942.915 million in July-October (2023-24), according to latest PBS data.
