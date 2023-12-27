Open Menu

Pakistan Exports Seafood Worth $161.8 Mln In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan earned $161.896 million by exporting 72,515 metric tonnes of fish and fish preparations during the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

AS compared to the exports of $185.802 million during July-November (2022-23), the fish exports during the July-November (2023-23) witnessed declined of 12.87 percent, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations however increased by 1.54 percent during the first five months when compared to exports of 71,415 metric tonnes during last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports decreased by 25.75 percent to $38.035 million in November 2023 as compared to the exports of $51.224 million in November 2022.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 12.07 percent decrease by going down from 20,542 metric tonnes last year to 18,064 metric tonnes this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 6.77 percent when compared to the exports of $40.797 million in October, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports increased by 8.5 percent in November compared to the exports of 16,648 metric tonnes in October.

The overall food group exports from Pakistan increased by 37.12 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Food exports during July-November (2023-24) were recorded at $2,640.905 million as compared to the exports of $1,925.969 million in July-November (2022-23), a surge of 37.12 percent, according to latest PBS data.

It is pertinent to mention here that country’s merchandize trade deficit contracted by 33.59 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Trade deficit from July-November (2023-24) was recorded at $9.378 billion as against the deficit of $14.122 billion in July–November (2022-23), showing negative growth of 33.59 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 1.93 per cent to $12.172 billion compared to the exports of $11.942 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 17.32 per cent and were recorded at $21.550 billion compared to $26.064 billion last year.

