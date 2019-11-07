UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Exports To China Increases After Execution Of CPFTA-II: Razak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries, Textile and Investment on Thursday said that Pakistani exports to China would increase considerably after the implementation of second phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) by December 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries, Textile and Investment on Thursday said that Pakistani exports to China would increase considerably after the implementation of second phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) by December 1, 2019.

During interview with China Economic Net, he said that China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai provides good opportunity to Pakistani exporters to showcase their products in second largest import market of China.

Prime Minister's adviser on Commerce, along with commerce ministers of various countries attended the inauguration ceremony of China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai on November 06, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping, says a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here. Adviser also met with Suzhou Water Purification Equipment Company that is working with Nestle and Pepsi and is one of renowned water desalination plants manufacturer, Anhui Easy Business Digital Technology Company that provides E-government, E-ports and digitalisation services to Chinese Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of China Customs, Northern Heavy Industries Group, the largest equipment supplier to cement, steel and mining.

Around 63 countries registered for the exhibition and over 3,000 businesses from more than 150 countries are attending the China International Import Expo. This year's expo includes two key categories i.e. country pavilions and business stalls. 35 exporters from Pakistan have displayed their products in the Expo.

The total covered area of exhibition halls is more than 300,000 square meters and more than 150 countries are participating.

